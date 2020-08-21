Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Decreased by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 42,577 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Corning by 4.6% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 13,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 3.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 239,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Corning by 16.4% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 68,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 354.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 99,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 77,341 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

GLW stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. 4,863,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,145,587. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.