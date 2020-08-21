Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,630 shares of company stock worth $11,304,929. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $340.87. 1,716,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,929. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $345.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

