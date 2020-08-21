Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,929. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.54. 118,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,822. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.85. The firm has a market cap of $150.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $345.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.