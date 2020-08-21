Cream (CRM) Trading Down 33.9% Over Last Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Cream has a market capitalization of $31,936.45 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptohub, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Cream has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00049992 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00766747 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.01420579 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,504.16 or 0.99092073 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011071 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00152407 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Cryptohub and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

