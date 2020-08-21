Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

CCRN has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.32. 148,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,199. The company has a market capitalization of $240.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.09, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $216.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark bought 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,052.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,108.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $96,214. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

