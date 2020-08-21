CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) is Princeton Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up about 3.8% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 109.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,560. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,851. The company has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

