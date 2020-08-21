CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in July

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,100 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $$42.46 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.29. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

