Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $737,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,337.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Dawson bought 1,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.16 per share, with a total value of $99,464.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,952.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average is $72.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $347.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.