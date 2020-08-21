Curve DAO Token Price Hits $3.29 on Major Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $3.29 or 0.00028375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 72.5% against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $32.44 million and approximately $50.30 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $612.50 or 0.05279526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014311 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,307,896,178 coins and its circulating supply is 9,853,935 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

