Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) to report sales of $141.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $99.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $537.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.00 million to $580.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $427.11 million, with estimates ranging from $419.80 million to $434.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $114.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 67.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 186.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 469.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUBI stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.97. 10,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $390.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

