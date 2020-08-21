CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 10.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 355,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 34,150 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 6.5% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 653,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,029 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its position in CVS Health by 7.8% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,041 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,026,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,868,285. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.61. The stock has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

