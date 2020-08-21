Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.89.
CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 79.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 542.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.24 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cyberark Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
