Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. offers saltwater disposal and other water and environmental services to U.S. onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies primarily in North Dakota and west Texas. The Company operates in two segments: Water and Environmental Services and Pipeline Inspection and Integrity Services. It also provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CELP. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cypress Energy Partners from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CELP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 35,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,324. Cypress Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 75.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cypress Energy Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cypress Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cypress Energy Partners by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cypress Energy Partners by 353.1% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 55,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cypress Energy Partners by 52.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cypress Energy Partners by 19.0% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

