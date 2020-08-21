DAD (DAD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.07 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAD token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002405 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $35.07 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAD Token Profile

DAD is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

