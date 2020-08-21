Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Progressive Investment Management Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 3.7% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,695. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.18. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $209.15.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at $26,252,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,955 shares of company stock valued at $82,882,475 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

