Datawallet (DXT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36,783.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Datawallet has a market cap of $426,626.32 and approximately $36,783.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox, Exmo and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00122709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.91 or 0.01739155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00189729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00146819 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet launched on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cobinhood, BitForex, IDEX and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

