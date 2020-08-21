Davidson Investment Advisors Cuts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 43,233 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 121.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 120.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 7,142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 74.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 132.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.88. The company had a trading volume of 668,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,145. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average is $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

