Davidson Investment Advisors Has $11.48 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile Us accounts for approximately 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 592.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65,129 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 63,825 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 682,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,127,000 after purchasing an additional 252,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,839,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,343. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.25. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $142.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

