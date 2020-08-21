Davidson Investment Advisors Has $16.36 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,522 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.8% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,104,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,822,100. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

