Davidson Investment Advisors Has $425,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 138,226 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,575.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,813. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,050.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,591.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,506.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,380.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.