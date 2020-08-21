Davidson Investment Advisors Lowers Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 19.9% during the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 66.6% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $97.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $1,402,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,830.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,233 shares of company stock valued at $22,095,424. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

