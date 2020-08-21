Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 316,715 Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 316,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,000. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.16% of Mdu Resources Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 54,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 26,414 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 26,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,694,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Sparby acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDU. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of MDU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,848. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.74. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

