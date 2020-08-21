Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 1,021 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,022 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,263. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $212.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $169.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.76.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.