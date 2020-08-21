Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 14,948 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,948 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.6% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $487,569,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $262,381,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $83,381,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,586 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.98. 54,936,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,178,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

