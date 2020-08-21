Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 4,034 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products accounts for approximately 1.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $68.51. 2,526,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,651. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average of $58.47. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 84.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Maxim Group cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,312 shares of company stock worth $9,128,205 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

