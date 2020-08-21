Davidson Investment Advisors Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 108.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

CAT traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.43. 2,524,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,502. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

