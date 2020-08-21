Davidson Investment Advisors Trims Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,236 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $560,998,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $342,978,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 334.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,875,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 73.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,652,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,373 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.47.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,999. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

