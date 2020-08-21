Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.36 ($7.48).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Independent Research set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of FRA:DBK traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €7.88 ($9.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,604,447 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.50. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

