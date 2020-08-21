Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

DLAKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

DLAKY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 40,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,460. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

