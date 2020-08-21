DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,751 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.36, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.49, for a total value of $602,114.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,762 shares of company stock valued at $22,493,608 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $4.98 on Friday, reaching $426.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,751. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.28 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $426.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.95.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

