Dogecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $432.19 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tripe Dice Exchange, Tidex, OpenLedger DEX and Bits Blockchain. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $432.19 million and approximately $59.65 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00520885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000810 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002599 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 125,924,427,651 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, C-Patex, Exmo, C-CEX, Tidex, BiteBTC, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, BTC Trade UA, Coinbe, Bitsane, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Gate.io, CoinEx, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Coindeal, Tripe Dice Exchange, YoBit, BtcTrade.im, BCEX, Ovis, Bit-Z, Livecoin, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, OpenLedger DEX, BitFlip, Upbit, cfinex, QBTC, Novaexchange, Crex24, Fatbtc, Instant Bitex, CoinEgg, Robinhood, BX Thailand, Cryptohub, Mercatox, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Poloniex, Kraken, Indodax, FreiExchange, Bittrex, Koineks, Bits Blockchain, Cryptomate, Coinsquare and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

