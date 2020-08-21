Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DNKN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Dunkin Brands Group stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 653,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,586. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.82.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

In other news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,710,000 after purchasing an additional 211,598 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 132.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,028,000 after buying an additional 2,186,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,840,000 after buying an additional 41,119 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,192,000 after buying an additional 309,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter worth approximately $79,706,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

