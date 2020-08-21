Dynamic Market Cap Hits $964,099.33 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $964,099.33 and $17,033.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,624.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.44 or 0.03376037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.58 or 0.02465366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00516751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00808278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00057644 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00658357 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016386 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,065,748 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.