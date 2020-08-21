EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Update

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 894,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 305.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the second quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 88.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the first quarter valued at $123,000. 32.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.93. 121,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,134. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. The company has a market cap of $187.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.06. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.33%.

ECC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on EAGLE POINT CR/COM from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

