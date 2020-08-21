Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 18,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,610. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $12.05.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
