Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 18,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,610. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,747,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,581,000 after acquiring an additional 343,134 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 495,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 183,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 354,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 104,587 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 217,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 168,821 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.