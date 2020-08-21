Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,715 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,506,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,734 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,404,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,207,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,741 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,476,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,784,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,012 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,308. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.33 to $76.67 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $5,418,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,487,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $805,559.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,097 shares in the company, valued at $28,169,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,337 shares of company stock valued at $26,406,566 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

