Electroneum Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $55.94 million and approximately $372,245.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptohub, Bitbns and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,184,366,036 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Cryptohub, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Liquid, CoinBene, TradeOgre and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

