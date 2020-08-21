Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,944 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 30,830 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 104.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,236 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 58,760 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.52.

NASDAQ EA traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.24. 75,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,987. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.68.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 4,220 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $520,410.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $809,313.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,767. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,175,597. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

