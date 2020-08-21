Element Solutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,548 call options on the company. This is an increase of 560% compared to the typical volume of 386 call options.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Element Solutions has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 778.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $83,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 297.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $138,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

