Element Solutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,548 call options on the company. This is an increase of 560% compared to the typical volume of 386 call options.
Shares of Element Solutions stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Element Solutions has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.85.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
