Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Decreased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,795 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $28,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $2,199,352.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,132,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

LLY traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,965. The stock has a market cap of $146.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.