Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,186,000 after buying an additional 5,246,997 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,526,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,050,000 after buying an additional 2,086,941 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $91,299,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13,339.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,336,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,683,000 after buying an additional 1,326,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,574,000 after buying an additional 701,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.66. 2,828,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.