Employers Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,130 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Southern by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Southern by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,518,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,693. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,650 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.