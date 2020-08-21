Employers Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.4% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $137.44. 5,706,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,996,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.93. The firm has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $138.10.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Insiders sold 376,914 shares of company stock worth $47,653,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.