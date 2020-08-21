Employers Holdings Inc. Buys 1,605 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

WBA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.46. 5,624,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,906,164. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

