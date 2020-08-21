Employers Holdings Inc. Buys 1,610 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.1% during the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 18.3% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 585,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,008 shares of company stock worth $8,075,121. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,310. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.61.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.39.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

