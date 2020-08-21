Employers Holdings Inc. Buys 4,340 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.45. 2,208,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,323. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.27.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.