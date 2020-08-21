Employers Holdings Inc. Buys 8,065 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,055,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166,330 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,030,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,925 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,593,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,212,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,697,000 after buying an additional 710,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

JCI traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.59. 7,112,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,133,357. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

