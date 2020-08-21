Employers Holdings Inc. Buys 925 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Employers Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,605 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.68. 13,725,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,779,998. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.77.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

