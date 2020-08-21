Employers Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Employers Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $455,454,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 109.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,953 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after purchasing an additional 953,901 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 36.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,686,000 after purchasing an additional 921,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,516,000 after purchasing an additional 426,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.05. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. American Tower’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

