Employers Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Employers Holdings Inc. cut its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 151.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after buying an additional 2,478,922 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Amgen by 298.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after buying an additional 1,304,921 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,885,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 309.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,885,000 after purchasing an additional 868,178 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.64. 1,959,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,434. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.98. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.